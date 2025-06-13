Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,882 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $9.92 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

