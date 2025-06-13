Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 129.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,848 shares of company stock worth $3,182,033. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

