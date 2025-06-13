Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 490,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,130,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 275,963 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.