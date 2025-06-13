Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 497,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $178.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.53.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

