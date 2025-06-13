Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

