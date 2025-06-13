Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,209 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.