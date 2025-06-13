Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 872 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $204.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.