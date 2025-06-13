Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $98.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

