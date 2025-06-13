Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,841.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,801.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,969.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

