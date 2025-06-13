Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 8,771.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTH opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $517,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,843.20. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,463,411 shares of company stock worth $689,265,632. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

