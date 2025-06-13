Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMIT. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 189,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

MMIT opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

