Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after buying an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Insmed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,113,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after buying an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after buying an additional 273,759 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $138,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,273. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,166 shares of company stock worth $20,585,587. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

