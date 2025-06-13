Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

In related news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 217,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $54,985.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,067 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,632.33. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,535 shares of company stock worth $2,171,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

