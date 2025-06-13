Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

