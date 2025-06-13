Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.