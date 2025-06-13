Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.8%

PNFP opened at $105.52 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

