Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

