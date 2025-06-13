Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,644 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

