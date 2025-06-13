Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,488,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of EXP opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $237.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.41 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

