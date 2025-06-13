Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

