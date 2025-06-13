Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 256 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Celestica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Celestica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

NYSE CLS opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

