Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 54 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $494.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.16 and a 200 day moving average of $484.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $380.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

