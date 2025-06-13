PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

