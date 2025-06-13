Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $252.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,856,255.83. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total transaction of $4,585,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,379.92. This represents a 37.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $36,359,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.