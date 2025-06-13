Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,235.99 ($16.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,405 ($19.13). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,405 ($19.13), with a volume of 1,015,552 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 92.10 ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Persimmon Plc will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current year.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

