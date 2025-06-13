Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

