Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 2.4%

BPIRY stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.97.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

