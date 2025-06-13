Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.64 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 427 ($5.81). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 443 ($6.03), with a volume of 141,236 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £420.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polar Capital news, insider Win Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.94), for a total value of £36,300 ($49,421.38). 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polar Capital

