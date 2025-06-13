Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.90 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.04). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.04), with a volume of 7,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portmeirion Group news, insider Peter Tracey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($24,370.32). 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

