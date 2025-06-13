ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:UCC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCC opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.31.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Discretionary Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

