Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.18 ($0.06). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,054,697 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
