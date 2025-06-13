Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,632.92 ($22.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,698 ($23.12). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,686 ($22.95), with a volume of 81,179 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.37) to GBX 2,087 ($28.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,583.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,605 ($21.85) per share, with a total value of £40,125 ($54,629.00). Also, insider Iain Cummings purchased 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($22.06) per share, with a total value of £1,668.60 ($2,271.75). 41.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

