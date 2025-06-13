RB Global (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.86 and traded as high as C$147.16. RB Global shares last traded at C$146.06, with a volume of 384,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

