Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDDT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $4,173,958.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,587,421.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $12,024,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,768,306.45. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,467 shares of company stock valued at $60,888,391 in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

