Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,082,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $199.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.