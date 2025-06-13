RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,339,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $247.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.37.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

