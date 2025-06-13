RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.32. RF Industries shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 20,452 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,818.16. This trade represents a 16.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
