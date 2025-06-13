Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.67 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.