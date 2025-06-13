Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PHINIA were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHIN. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHINIA

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.