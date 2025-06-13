Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,719 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,291.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

