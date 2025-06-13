Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,609 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 204,371 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $56.00 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

