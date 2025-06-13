Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.64 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 327.80 ($4.46). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 326.54 ($4.45), with a volume of 1,535,290 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on ROR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.04) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Analysts forecast that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
