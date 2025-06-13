Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,448.14. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $5,759,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
