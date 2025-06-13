Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $5,760,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2%

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

