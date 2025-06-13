Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sailpoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE SAIL opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91. Sailpoint has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.69 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint during the first quarter worth about $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

