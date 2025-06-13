Sailpoint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,893 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 854% compared to the typical volume of 408 call options.

Sailpoint Stock Performance

NYSE SAIL opened at $23.30 on Friday. Sailpoint has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Finally, Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. Bank of America began coverage on Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sailpoint from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sailpoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sailpoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sailpoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

