Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,773 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.