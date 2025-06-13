Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.16. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 206,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sherritt International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market cap of C$63.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

In other news, Director Leon Binedell purchased 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,820.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

