Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Expands By 285.0%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the May 15th total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.51.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0104 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

