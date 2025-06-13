Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 97.6%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

